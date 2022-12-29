Brazil and football icon Pele dies aged 82

Brazil and football icon Pele has died aged 82 after being in hospital for nearly a month.

Deemed one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele was receiving cancer treatment in hospital since last November for worsening colon cancer as well as heart and kidney problems. He revealed he was battling cancer in September 2021.

Pele’s death comes after the hospital caring for the footballing icon on Wednesday announced his cancer was showing "progression" and that he also needed "more extensive care" to treat kidney and heart failure.

Full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele - who received the nickname during his school days - was perhaps best known for his role in three World Cup triumphs in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is also level with Neymar, on 77, for the most goals ever scored by a Brazil player.

At the first of those World Cups, Pele - who played for Santos at club level - was just 17 but scored six goals to inspire Brazil to their first ever success in the tournament. He went on to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy twice more including in 1970 with a team widely regarded as the greatest ever on the international stage.

Pele enjoyed a 20-year career and holds the Guinness World Record for scoring the most goals in the history of the sport, with 1,279 goals in 1,363 games. That is a total that includes friendlies.

Santos claim Pele scored closer to 1,000 goals than his tally of 757 in 831 games for them, however. The footballing world will feel Pele’s loss heavily with the South American having been revered worldwide.

He was named the FIFA Player of the Century joint with Diego Maradona in 2000 and among his many incredible accolades are the International Peace Award, the FIFA Order of Merit and being named the Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999.