Malta FA blocks Portelli bid to play football for Hamrun

The Malta Football Association’s executive committee has turned down Joseph Portelli’s bid to be registered as a Hamrun Spartans player.

The MFA had turned down construction magnate Joseph Portelli’s registration as a player, referring his case to its ethics committee on Monday.

Sources told this newspaper the MFA administration acknowledged his resignation but turned down his registration as a Hamrun player.

Portelli, 43, last week stepped down as president of the club, which is comfortably leading the Premier League table, and is on course to win its second league title under Portelli’s presidency.

The MFA administration wrote back to the Hamrun club on Monday, calling on them to provide assurances that the contractual obligations with players will be honoured, should Portelli no longer be president.

MaltaToday is informed the MFA’s ethics committee met on Monday, with Hamrun Spartans provided the opportunity to have their say.

The MFA executive based its Tuesday afternoon decision on the ethics committee recommendation.

Portelli will now be allowed to appeal the decision, but will not be registered with Hamrun for the 2022/23 season as the transfer window closes at midnight on Tuesday.

They have won their last five league matches and qualified for the second round of the FA Trophy with a win over Gozitan team Għajnsielem.