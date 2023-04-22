Ħamrun Spartans crowned Maltese football champions

The Ħamrun Spartans have been crowned the champions of Maltese football after securing their ninth championship title in the club's history.

The confirmation of their victory came a few days ago, but it was on Saturday, after their final match against Gudja United in the BOV Premier Championship, that they were presented with the trophy at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali.

In the match against Gudja Utd, the Spartans secured a 2-0 win with goals from Elvis Mashike and Ryan Camenzuli, scored in the 2nd and 11th minute respectively.

Following the match, the President of the MFA, Bjorn Vassallo, presented the trophy to the Ħamrun players, with captain Steve Borg representing the team.

The victory was celebrated in style, with thousands of supporters flooding the streets of Ħamrun to enjoy the street party.

This marks the second championship win under the Presidency of Joseph Portelli, with the previous victory two years ago being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spartans earned a total of 69 points after 26 matches, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League next summer after a 33-year absence.

However, their previous suspension from UEFA due to a case from several years ago prevented them from competing in European competitions, despite winning the championship two years ago.

Ħamrun Spartans are now the fifth team to have won honours in the history of Maltese football, following Sliema Wanderers, Floriana, Valletta, and Hibernians. The club has also won the FA Trophy six times and the Super Cup five times.

In a survey conducted by the Malta Football Association a few years ago, the Ħamrun Spartans were identified as one of the four teams with the most supporters in Malta and Gozo, alongside Valletta, Hibernians, and Birkirkara.