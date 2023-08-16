Lionesses to face Spain in women’s World Cup final

England reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time as they spoiled co-hosts Australia's party on a historic evening in Sydney.

Silencing a sell-out crowd at Stadium Australia with their 3-1 victory, the Lionesses became the first England football team since 1966 to reach a senior final on the world stage.

It caps a sensational two years under manager Sarina Wiegman as England, crowned European champions for the first-time last year on home soil, showed their superiority and know-how to see off an Australia side spurred on by a nation who have been inspired by the Matildas' success.

Ella Toone gave England the lead in the first half with a superb first-time strike which sailed into the top corner.

The Lionesses controlled proceedings until the second half when Australia threw everything at them and star striker Sam Kerr - starting her first match of the tournament - struck a 25-yard stunner over goalkeeper Mary Earps' head to make it 1-1.

But England, as they so often do, found a way back into the game when Lauren Hemp pounced on a defensive error to restore their lead, before Alessia Russo made sure of victory late on to set up a final with Spain on Sunday.

This year's Women's World Cup final will take place on Sunday, August 20.

Kick-off is set for 11pm Malta time.