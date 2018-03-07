UEFA Champions League | Tottenham Hotspur 1 – Juventus 2

Tottenham started the match as slight favourites after holding Juventus in a 2-2 draw in Turin. However, the English side were conscious that Juventus are a renowned side in Europe and thus had to be on the alert in order to make it through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Although they needed to score, the Italian giants gave the incentive to Tottenham as the latter threatened Juventus continuously throughout the first half. Son was definitely superior to Andrea Bazagli as he was the protagonist in a number of occasions. The South Korean player also managed to send Tottenham ahead.

The English side went close after three minutes. Son went inside the penalty area down the left side and hit a shot that was blocked by Gianluigi Buffon.

Harry Kane nearly sent Tottenham ahead on the 15th minute. The in-form striker went past Chiellini and round Buffon. However, the twenty-four year old striker saw his final effort hitting the side netting.

Juventus protested heavily for a penalty on the 17th minute. Jan Vertonghen brought down Douglas Costa inside the penalty area, but the referee waved play on.

Tottenham responded on the 20th minute. Son received the ball inside the box and sent a header that was blocked by Buffon.

On the 32nd minute, Dele Alli hit a low shot from distance that was saved by Buffon in two attempts.

Son kept on doing a lot of harm down the left side and had another great opportunity on the 38th minute. The South Korean international saw his strike going centimetres wide.

This was the prelude for the goal as Son finally scored for his side. Kieran Trippier delivered the ball towards the twenty-five year old who despite hitting his strike to the ground, the ball bounced over Buffon and went inside the net.

The Bianconeri hit back immediately. Blaise Matuidi received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and sent a shot that went marginally off target.

Tottenham started the second half where they left off the first and kept Juventus under pressure. However, the Italian Champions needed just three minutes to change the course of the game.

Their first opportunity of the second half was created on the 63rd minute. Kwadwo Asamoah’s cross went into the path of Paulo Dybala whose shot failed to hit the target.

Higuain equalised for Juventus a minute later. Following a cross by Stephan Lichsteiner, Sami Khedira headed the ball towards the unmarked Gonzalo Higuain whose effort went past Hugo Lloris.

Juventus forged ahead three minutes later. Higuan sent Paula Dybala through on goal and the latter kept his composure and finished past Tottenham’s custodian.

Tottenham tried to make a reaction in order to get back into the match, but they were finding an organised defence in front of them.

In fact, they had to wait till the 83rd minute to threaten Juventus. Son’s powerful drive from outside the penalty area ended up slightly off target.

Juventus were lucky not to suffer a late equaliser on the 89th minute. Kane’s header went past Buffon, but stamped off the post. Barzagli rushed backwards and managed to clear the ball off the line.

Following this result, Juventus will now play in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Ben Davies

Juventus starting line-up: Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Blaise Matuidi, Andrea Barzagli

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Assistant Referees: Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz

Additional Assistant Referees: Pawel Raczkowski, Tomasz Muzial

Fourth Official: Rodoslaw Siejka