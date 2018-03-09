BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 0 – Tarxien Rainbows 4

The Rainbows forged ahead on the 17th minute. Andre Charles Scicluna sent a shot that was blocked by Luke Bonnici. The ball rolled back into the path of Scicluna who finished inside the net.

Tarxien doubled their advantage on the 31st minute. Ricardo Silva Faria delivered a cross towards the unmarked Samba Tounka whose effort went past Bonnici.

Jose Borg’s side scored again five minutes from half-time. Following a fast counter attack, Gabriel Aquilina served Samba Tounkara and the latter saw his shot going behind Lija’s custodian.

Aquilina sealed the issue for Tarxien on the 79th minute. Substitute Matthew Brincat hit a shot that was saved by Binnici. Rebound went in the direction of the Maltese midfielder who finished home.

Following this result, Tarxien will be hoping that St Andrews and Naxxar Lions will fail to win points in their respective games in order to remain ahead of them.

Lija Athletic starting line-up: Luke Bonnici, Dylan Agius, Patrick Borg, Daniel Scerri, Nigel Spiteri, Aaron Sammut, Raphael Kooh Sohna, Ousmane Sidibe, Kei Hirose, Vilfor Hysa, Ryan Sammut

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Stefan Radovanovic, Gabriel Aquilina, Andre Scicluna, Luke Grech, Samba Tounkara, Wellington, Antonio Mitrev, Eduard Calin, Ricardo Silva Faria, Sean Cipriott

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista

Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia

BOV Player of the Match: Samba Tounkara (Tarxien)