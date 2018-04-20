menu

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 3 – Senglea Athletic 0

Despite a convincing win over Senglea Athletic, Naxxar will join Lija in the First Division as they finished one point behind Tarxien.

20 April 2018, 10:22pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

Naxxar made their intentions clear from the start and went ahead after seven minutes. Daniel Mateo Bustos delivered the ball towards Yuri de Jesus Messias. The Brazilian went past Steve Bonnici and sent a shot that was pushed out by Jurgen Bog. However, Messias finished home from the rebound following an acrobatic effort.

The Lions doubled their advantage on the 11th minute. From a free-kick, Messias hit a stunning shot that gave Borg no chance.

Oliver Spiteri’s side scored their third goal on the 33rd minute. From a corner, Bustos sent a cross in the direction of Manolito Micallef and the latter headed past Borg.

Despite this win, a goalless draw between St Andrews and Tarxien Rainbows condemned Naxxar to First Division as they finished one point behind the Rainbows.

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Rafael Henrique Santos Caetano, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Jurgen Debono, Duane Bonnici, Djilali Belhadj, Matheus Verissimo Casarotto, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Yuri de Jesus Messias

St Andrews starting line-up: Jurgen Borg, Jonathan Bondin, Steve Bonnici, Sergio Uyi, Gonzalo Julian Leyton, Hubert Vella, Ivan Edgardo Paz, Gregori de Sousa Braga, Augusto Rene Caseres, Peter Paul Sammut, Gonzalo Nicolas Virano

Referee: Krehsnik Cjapi (Albania)

Assistant Referees: Melis Dervishi, Deyis Komreshi

Fourth Official: Orlando Kuka

BOV Player of the Match: Yuri de Jesus Messias (Naxxar)

