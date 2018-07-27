Valletta and Balzan obtain positive results

Valletta obtained a precious 1-1 draw in their away game against Bosnian side Zrinjski on Thursday with the important goal arriving on 90 minutes.

The Lilywhites are playing in the Europa League after being ousted from the Champions League, earlier this month.

Premier League runners-up Balzan beat Slovak side Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in Malta. Both games form part of the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Mario Fontanella clinched the stoppage-time goal that gave Valletta more space for manoeuvre in the return match that will be played in Malta next Thursday.

Victory put Balzan in the driving seat ahead of the second leg match next week.

Balzan’s two goals were scored by Kaljevic after 16 minutes, and Ljubomirac on 67 minutes. The Maltese side suffered an unfortunate goal on 73 minutes, when Savicevic pulled one back for the visitors.

Balzan progressed to the second qualifying round after beating Azerbaijan’s Kesla FK 5-3 on aggregate earlier this month in what was a historic step for the club.

Valletta had crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Albanian club Kukesi in a heart-breaking encounter that saw the Maltese side lose out because of a goal in the last few minutes of the game.

If Valletta pass to the third qualifying round, they face the winner of the match between Ludogorets of Bulgaria or Vidi of Hungary.

If Balzan make it through, their opponents are the Austrians of Rapid Wien.