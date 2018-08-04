Malta second and third division match tickets reduced to €2

The revised ticket prices were announced during a meeting of the Malta Football Association’s Council, held on Friday afternoon at the Le Meridien Hotel.

Spectators across the age spectrum are set to be positively affected by this price revision as the entrance fee for adults has gone down by €3 compared to last season while senior citizens and children, who paid €2.50 and €1 respectively, will enter for free.

Norman Darmanin Demajo, the Malta FA President, told the assembly that the Association is willing to try out these new incentives in 2018-19 with the overall objective being to encourage more fans to attend games from domestic competitions.

The price incentive for the Second and Third Division leagues stems from the introduction of the Guaranteed Gate Income Scheme whereby the Malta FA will pay clubs across all four divisions a fixed sum of gate money, irrespective of the attendance figures for their league games.

Details of the payments under the Guaranteed Gate Income Scheme for every division were given during the Council meeting.

The total amounts allocated for every division are up significantly from last season’s figures with Darmanin Demajo stressing that the Malta FA is adopting this concept to further support the clubs while simplifying the erstwhile complicated gate income distribution model.

There is also an added perk for the 14 BOV Premier League clubs as these will still retain the income from the sales of season tickets.

Furthermore, the gate income from league deciders and the FA Trophy final will be over and above the participation amounts paid to the clubs concerned under the new scheme.

Meanwhile, the Malta FA Council approved a series of amendments to Section V of the Competition Rules, including one that permits clubs to effect an additional substitution (fourth) during extra-time in knock-out matches and deciders.

The new rule was applied at this summer’s World Cup in Russia after being approved by FIFA earlier this year.

Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the Malta FA General Secretary, said that Division One club Naxxar Lions have made significant progress after encountering administrative difficulties during the close season.

Yahya Kirdi has been confirmed as club president while Simon Mercieca is the new secretary of Naxxar Lions.

Chetcuti also spoke about the Malta Referee Convention being held on Saturday at the Le Meridien Hotel.

At this event, members of the Malta FA Refereeing Centre will explain the recent changes to the Laws of the Games. All the clubs affiliated with the Malta FA have been invited to nominate a club official, senior team coach, senior team captain, director of youth football and representative of the female team (where applicable) to attend this convention.