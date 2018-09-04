menu

Claudio Marchisio joins Zenit St Petersburg on a free transfer

The former Juventus midfielder has agreed terms with Zenit St Petersburg after terminating his contract with the Bianconeri.

warren_zammit
4 September 2018, 7:00pm
by Warren Zammit
The Italy international, 32, left Juventus in August after terminating his contract, ending a 25 year spell with the club.

Marchisio played 389 times for the Italian Champions, winning seven league titles of four Coppas Italia in the process.

"I had no doubt about signing for Zenit," said Marchisio, who has signed a two-year deal with the Russian club.

"I like the club, I like the ambition. After leaving Juventus, I promised that I would not sign for any other Italian team, but I still wanted to find a place that shares my values."

The Turin-born player suffered a knee injury in April 2016 that kept him on the side lines for six months.

During last season, Marchisio made 20 appearances for Juventus.

The Italian midfielder also played 55 times for his country since making his debut in 2009.

