BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – St Andrews 0

Valletta created the first chance on goal after six minutes. Santiago Malano delivered the ball towards Mario Fontanella and the latter saw his diagonal shot going marginally wide.

St Andrews hit back on the 10th minute. Kevaun Atkinson went forward and fired a shot that failed to hit the target.

Danilo Doncic’s side lost a good opportunity on the 21st minute. Kyrian Nwoko was played through by Mario Fontanella, but the Maltese forward finished wide from close range.

On the 38th minute, Atkinson sent a shot that forced a good save from Henry Bonello.

Valletta scored the winning goal on the 75th minute. Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre received the ball from Saleh before firing a shot that gave Matthew Calleja Cremona no chance.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Jean Borg, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Rowen Muscat, Santiago Malano, Bogdan Gavrila, Miguel Angel Alba, Mario Fontanella, Kyrian Nwoko

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Kevyn McFarlane, Ricardo Martin, Travis Blagrove, Kevaun Atkinson, Kemar Reid, Adrian Borg, Davis Martin, Dejan Debono, Matthew Woo Ling

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Christopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre (Valletta)