BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 0 – Floriana 1

Floriana started their campaign on a positive note as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Birkirkara.

warren_zammit
23 August 2019, 11:05pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Following last season’s disappointing campaign, Birkirkara changed the core of the team in their attempts to fight for honours during this campaign. In fact, they managed to sign a number of players who already showed their potential in the Maltese league.

Floriana also experienced a negative season during the previous campaign and made some changes to the squad in order to be more competitive.

When looking at the team sheets, Birkirkara started as favourites; however, they left the stadium empty handed as Floriana took the three points.

Floriana scored the all-important goal on the half hour mark. Diego Venancio’s delivery from a corner went into the path of Kristian Keqi who headed the ball past Andrew Hogg.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Anrew Hogg, Jeferson Fereira, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella, Luke Montebello, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Cain Attard, Henrique Prado, Miguel Alba, Isaac Ntow

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Jose Ulises Arias, Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia, Rene Augusto Caseres, Alexander Cini, Ryan Camenzuli

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana)

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 0 – Floriana 1
