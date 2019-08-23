BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 0 – Floriana 1
Floriana started their campaign on a positive note as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Birkirkara.
Following last season’s disappointing campaign, Birkirkara changed the core of the team in their attempts to fight for honours during this campaign. In fact, they managed to sign a number of players who already showed their potential in the Maltese league.
Floriana also experienced a negative season during the previous campaign and made some changes to the squad in order to be more competitive.
When looking at the team sheets, Birkirkara started as favourites; however, they left the stadium empty handed as Floriana took the three points.
Floriana scored the all-important goal on the half hour mark. Diego Venancio’s delivery from a corner went into the path of Kristian Keqi who headed the ball past Andrew Hogg.
Birkirkara starting line-up: Anrew Hogg, Jeferson Fereira, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella, Luke Montebello, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Cain Attard, Henrique Prado, Miguel Alba, Isaac Ntow
Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Jose Ulises Arias, Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia, Rene Augusto Caseres, Alexander Cini, Ryan Camenzuli
Referee: Fyodor Zammit
Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Duncan Spencer
Fourth Official: Darryl Agius
BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana)