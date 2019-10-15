Malta defeated by Faroe Islands

This was a highly anticipated match for Malta. Ray Farrugia made it clear that the objective of this match was a win since such result will mean that Malta will write history by winning a home and an away match for the first time.

Malta and Faroe Islands faced each other on seven previous occasions. Faroe Islands won four of these matches, while Malta won twice. The other match ended up in a draw.

However, despite winning their previous encounter in Ta` Qali, Malta’s players were conscious that they lost all away matches against The Faroes and thus this will definitely not be an easy task.

Farrugia made four changes to the side that lost to Sweden. Steve Borg, Jake Grech, Paul Fenech and Michael Mifsud replaced Kurt Shaw, Alfred Effiong, Luke Gambin and Joseph Zerafa.

The first half of the match was balanced with neither side risking much. In fact, chances on goal were very rare.

Malta made a bright start to the match and threatened the Faroes after four minutes. Joseph Mbong’s delivery from the right was met by Zach Muscat who finished slightly off target.

As time went by, Faroe Islands grew more into the game, but were unable to go past Malta’s defenders. In fact, the Faroes never caused any serious trouble.

The tempo of the match remained slow during the second half. However, the Faroes remained superior and created more chances on goal.

Bonello denied them on the 67th minute. Joannes Danielsen’s cross from the right went into the path of Viljormur Davidsen whose effort forced an excellent save from Malta’s goalkeeper.

Faroe Islands broke the deadlock thee minutes later. Brandur Hendriksson’s delivery from a corner found Rogvr Baldvinsson who headed the ball home.

Malta hit back immediately through Kyrian Nwoko. Malta’s forward fired a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed centimetres wide.

Faroe Island could have doubled their advantage deep in the additional time. Following a defensive mistake, Klaemint Olsen saw his effort being blocked by Bonello.

Faroe Islands starting line-up: Gunnar Nielsen, Viljormur Davidsen (Arni Frederiksberg-85), Atli Gregerson, Heine Vatnsdal, Hallur Hansson, Solvi Vatnhammar, Rogvr Baldvinsson, Joan Edmundsson (Magnus Egilsson-90), Brandur Hendriksson, Joannes Bjartalio (Klaemint Olsen-65), Joannes Danielsen

Malta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Andrei Agius, Jake Grech, Joseph Mbong, Paul Fenech (Luke Gambin – 73), Michael Mifsud (Alfred Effiong-73), Kyrian Nwoko, Rowen Muscat (Joseph Zerafa-80), Dunstan Vella, Zach Muscat

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (Spain)

Assistant Referees: Raul Cabanero, Roberto Alonso

Fourth Official: Alejandro Hernandez