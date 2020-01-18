BOV Premier League | Gudja United 1 – Hamrun Spartans 1

Hamrun Spartans were coming from a 3-0 defeat against Gzira. They are also a team which lost a number of important players. In this context, their aim for this season will be to finish in a respectable position since it is highly unlikely that they will challenge for honours.

Meanwhile, Gudja’s aim is to secure their Premier Leaue status. The newly promoted side managed to secure a number of points prior to the Christmas break. However, they lost to Mosta and Hibernians in their previous two matches.

Winning the match was crucial for both sides. Hamrun needed to regroup and start climbing up the table. On the other end, Gudja need points in order to climb further away from the drop zone.

Both sides took a points during the first round as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Hamrun managed to score after eleven minutes. Lagzir Soufiane received the ball from Conor Borg before going round his marker and hitting a low shot past Jonathan Debono.

Gudja equalised on the 66th minute. Anderson De Barros fired a stunning shot from distance that sailed past Manuel Bartolo.

The Spartans lost a golden opportunity to regain the lead on the 74th minute. Andres Bolanos fouled Jorge Dodo Soares inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. However, Clayton Failla’s shot from the eleven metres mark was saved by Debono.

Hamrun were reduced to ten men four minutes from time as substitute Darren Borg was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Despite their extra man, Gudja did not manage to make the most out of the situation as the match ended in a draw.

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Jurgen Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Anderson De Barros, Antonio Jimenez, Hubert Vella, Nivaldo Rodrigues, Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Alessio Capitelli, Conor Borg, Jorge Dodo Soares, Soufiane Lagzir, Clayton Failla, Matthew Gauci, Nicola Leone, Cain Cutajar, Karl Micallef, Goncalves Valdo Alhinho

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match :Anderson De Barros (Gudja)