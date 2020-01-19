BOV Premier League | Sirens 2 – Mosta 0

Sirens were coming from a 2-2 draw against Senglea. The newly promoted side find themselves fighting with top sides and thus were looking to return to winning ways in order to keep the pace with the first four teams.

Their opponents were on a high as they were coming from two consecutive wins against Tarxien and Gudja United. However, Sirens were definitely a trickier test.

Sirens broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half. Ige Adeshina’s cross was met by Ricardo Silva Faria who headed the ball home.

Steve D’Amato’s men doubled their advantage on the 75th minute. Silva Faria drilled a low shot that sailed past Andreas Vella.

Mosta suffered another setback two minutes later as Gabriel Aquilina was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match.

Following this result, Sirens climbed momentarily fourth ahead of Valletta.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Sergio Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Ricardo Silva Faria, Edward Herrera, Romario Lucas Memezes, Abdullahi Ige Adeshina, Flavio Silva Cheveresan, Romeu Pericles Romao, Thiago Espindola de Paula

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Pedro Luiz Soares Gusso, Gabriel Aquilina, Weverton Gomes, Ebrima Sohna, Christian Eric Chaney, Tyrone Farrugia, David James Brown, Matias Muchardi, Zachary Brincat (80′ Duane Bonnici), Christ Evo Ememe

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Ricardo Silva Faria (Sirens)