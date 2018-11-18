Watch Malta’s finest collection of classic cars race around the medieval walled city of Mdina

The Malta Classic 2019 will run between the 10th and 13th October 2019.

Thursday 10th will, for the second consecutive year, see classic cars racing up the hills of Mtahleb with views over the Mediterranean sea. Some of the worlds most prestigious cars will be on show with the historic backdrop of St Peter’s Square, at the Mdina Concours d’Elegance on Friday 11th.

The exhilarating race around the fortified walls of the Silent City and the centerpiece of Malta Classic 2019, The Mdina Grand Prix will take place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th.

Simon Sullivan, Secretary for Malta Classic said: “Malta Classic 2018 was a huge success thanks to our committee members, our amazing volunteers, our sponsors and all who participated to bring such a range of prestigious cars to Mdina. We look forward to another brilliant event on 10th to 13th October 2019.”

The Malta Classic 2018 hosted over 70 foreign and local classic car drivers over four action-packed days. The Thomas Smith Hill Climb saw an exhilarating race to the peak of Mtahleb. Classics in perfect condition proudly displayed by their owners in the Mdina Concours D’Elegance by Mdina Glass. The Mdina Grand Prix saw powerful engines twisting, turning and sprinting around the tight Mdina circuit in an electrifying race to the finish line.