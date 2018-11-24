Hamilton takes Pole in Abu Dhabi

The Mercedes driver was 0.162 seconds ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and 0.331secs ahead of erstwhile title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Kimi Raikkonen locked out the second row for Ferrari, ahead of the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

"It was emotional because it is the last time in this car," Hamilton said.

"The emotional roller-coaster I have been through with this car, I am probably closer to this car than any other. It has not been easy, it has been a struggle, but I am so grateful to the team for putting it all together for me.

"Today was so much fun, to be able to go out and express yourself was a great feeling."

Hamilton has taken it as a point of pride this season to keep winning after clinching a title, the first time he has ever done that in his career.

He was fortunate to take victory in Brazil two weeks ago, after leader Verstappen collided with a backmarker, but wants to end what many believe has been his greatest season on a high.