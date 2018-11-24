menu

Hamilton takes Pole in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton has ended the season in which he won a fifth world championship with his 11th pole of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

24 November 2018, 4:34pm
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes driver was 0.162 seconds ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and 0.331secs ahead of erstwhile title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Kimi Raikkonen locked out the second row for Ferrari, ahead of the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

"It was emotional because it is the last time in this car," Hamilton said.

"The emotional roller-coaster I have been through with this car, I am probably closer to this car than any other. It has not been easy, it has been a struggle, but I am so grateful to the team for putting it all together for me.

"Today was so much fun, to be able to go out and express yourself was a great feeling."

Hamilton has taken it as a point of pride this season to keep winning after clinching a title, the first time he has ever done that in his career.

He was fortunate to take victory in Brazil two weeks ago, after leader Verstappen collided with a backmarker, but wants to end what many believe has been his greatest season on a high.

More in Motorsports
Hamilton takes Pole in Abu Dhabi
Motorsports

Hamilton takes Pole in Abu Dhabi
Watch Malta’s finest collection of classic cars race around the medieval walled city of Mdina
Motorsports

Watch Malta’s finest collection of classic cars race around the medieval walled city of Mdina
MaltaToday Staff
VOOMQUEST holds Enemed V2 Powerboat Championship 2018 Awards Night & Gala Dinner
Motorsports

VOOMQUEST holds Enemed V2 Powerboat Championship 2018 Awards Night & Gala Dinner
Motorsports race track will take up 170,000 square metres of land
Motorsports

Motorsports race track will take up 170,000 square metres of land
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe