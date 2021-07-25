Tokyo Olympics: Sasha Gatt finishes sixth in 400 metre freestyle heats

The youngest member of the Maltese contingent, Sasha Gatt, finished sixth in the 400 metre freestyle heats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gatt finished with a time of 4:19.78, one second over the current national record she set in June 2021.

She will be competing in the 1,500 metre freestyle event on Monday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, Eleonor Bezzina finished 26th overall with a score of 570 in the qualifying phase of the 10m Air Pistol competition.

Meanwhile, Badminton player Matthew Abela was knocked out by Shi You Qi of China.

