Robert Abela in Paris ahead of Olympic games opening ceremony
Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife met with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the athletes representing Malta in this year's Olympic games
Prime Minister Robert Abela is currently in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony of this year’s Olympic games.
Abela is joined by his wife Lydia Abela, as the pair were welcomed to the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigette Macron.
In Paris, Abela also met with the Maltese delegation of athletes and Olympic officials. This year, Malta is being represented by Katryna Esposito, Beppe Grillo, Kyle Micallef, Sasha Gatt and Gianluca Chetcuti.
Gatt and Chetcuti will be carrying Malta’s flag during the opening ceremony.
MaltaToday wishes the Maltese delegation the best of luck.