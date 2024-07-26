Robert Abela in Paris ahead of Olympic games opening ceremony

Prime Minister Robert Abela is currently in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony of this year’s Olympic games.

Abela is joined by his wife Lydia Abela, as the pair were welcomed to the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigette Macron.

In Paris, Abela also met with the Maltese delegation of athletes and Olympic officials. This year, Malta is being represented by Katryna Esposito, Beppe Grillo, Kyle Micallef, Sasha Gatt and Gianluca Chetcuti.

Gatt and Chetcuti will be carrying Malta’s flag during the opening ceremony.

MaltaToday wishes the Maltese delegation the best of luck.