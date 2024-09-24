Malta Paralympian Vladyslava Kravchenko is Obama Foundation Leader

Maltese Paralympian Vladyslava Kravchenko is among 205 leaders selected to join the prestigious Obama Foundation Leaders programme, which trains participants around the world in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

Kravchenko will be one of just 36 Leaders participating in the Leaders Europe programme.

Kravchenko is a two-time Paralympian and an award-winning Para sport advocate.

In 2016 she became Malta’s first female swimmer and first female athlete since 1980 to represent the country at the Paralympic Games, repeating the feat in Tokyo 2020. She supported the formal re-establishment of the MPC in 2018 and has been a Board Member since then.

At the beginning of September, she has been re-elected at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games to the Athletes’ Council of the International Paralympic Committee with the second highest vote count cast by competing athletes.

As part of the six-month programme, the dedicated change-makers will convene virtually each week for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.

They will also have an opportunity to participate in various virtual experiences and special events, including one-on-one conversations with experienced mentors in the Foundation's global network.

Launched in 2020, Leaders Europe builds upon the legacy of the Obamas and their deep commitment to the region, with a focus on shared values and ethical leadership.

The programme fosters leaders who drive positive, innovative change in their communities throughout the continent and across the globe. The 2024-2025 class of Europe Leaders are working across a broad range of issues and focus areas, including the climate crisis, democracy and civic engagement, diversity and racial advocacy, refugee and disability rights, and more.