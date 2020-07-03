menu

[WATCH] €7.2 million football and rugby Kordin project approved

UEFA and International Rugby Board standard sports complex will be the first of its kind on the island

karl_azzopardi
3 July 2020, 4:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The new sports complex’s front entrance
The Planning Authority has approved the construction of a new football and rugby complex at Kordin.

The €7.2 million investment into the complex is expected to raise the bar in the two sport disciplines, being the first of its kind on the island, adhering to UEFA and IRB standards.

Projects Plus Limited will be administering the project, which will be built on 15,000 sqm of abandoned land in the Kordin area.

The pitch will be built according to international standards, with the complex having professional facilities for training, changing rooms, a conference room, a press room, office space, restaurant and a snack bar.

A stand with a capacity of 700 spectators will also be constructed.

The project’s construction will be split over three stages, with the first being the excavation of the site, then the development of the pitch and parking areas, before the last and final phase which will see the erection of the viewing stand and remaining facilities.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the complex will help in regenerating the Kordin area, as well as raising the standard in sport facilities.

“The facilities will help in attracting international clubs to carry out their training regimes in Malta, as we have seen in previous years,” Borg said.

Projects Plus CEO James Camenzuli welcomed the PA’s decision, stating the importance in having such a complex.

He also expressed his optimism in the project attracting sports tourism to the country.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
