Endurance swimmer Neil Agius nominated for World Open Water Swimming award

The World Open Water Swimming Association, the international association dedicated to the organization, promotion and recognition of open water swimmers has nominated Maltese Swimmer, Neil Agius for the coveted World Open Water Swimming Man of the Year.

The Maltese Olympian was nominated for ably serving as an ocean advocate and co-founder of the ‘Wave of Change’ campaign which raises awareness of plastic pollution in the Maltese sea.

The WOWSA Awards is an annual public recognition of the world’s open water swimmers.

Neil Agius, an activist who campaigns for reduction of plastic use and sustainability projects, is best known for swimming 126.3km from Italy to Malta through the Strait of Sicily as the longest continuous, unassisted, current-neutral swim in history over 52 hours while creating and promoting the Wave of Change campaign for Malta and Gozo.

The personable anti-pollution activist set a world record in the Mediterranean Sea to raise awareness of plastics pollution of the seas.

The World Open Water Swimming Man of the Year award is an annual WOWSA Award that is given by the World Open Water Swimming Association and meant to honour individuals who best embody the spirit of open water swimming, possess the sense of adventure, tenacity and perseverance that open water swimmers are known for, and have most positively influenced the world of open water swimming during the year.

“It is an honour to be nominated for such an Award and it encourages me to continue in the fight against pollution in our waters,” Agius said.

“This award is also thanks to the support of my nearest and dearest and teammates at Wave of Change. Special shout-out goes to the Alf Mizzi Foundation, Intersport, and Dr Juice, since without their help such initiatives would not be able to happen.”

The public can help Neil’s nomination by voting for his award.