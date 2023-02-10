[WATCH] ELITE | Katryna Esposito

Common Wealth games bronze medallist Katryna Esposito said the country needs to undergo a cultural shift if it wants to make a name for itself in top-level sport.

“We need to cater and understand different kinds of sport. I think there needs to be a big change in the mentality. It's changing but it is slow,” she said.

Katryna Esposito won Malta’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games when she won a bronze medal in the -48kg category last summer.

Interviewed on MaltaToday’s online series ELITE, Esposito also spoke sacrifices she has to go through to stay at the top of her game, having to juggle between her studies, social life and training regime.