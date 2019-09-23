Team El Diablo achieves hat-trick

Team El Diablo finished victorious with 60 points for the overall weekend results of the Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Powerboat Championship GP3.

Team El Diablo came in first in Sunday’s final race, which added another 20 points to their overall points, garnered from their first-place wins in both Race 1 and Race 2.

They were joined on the Race 3 podium by Team Freccia Blu and Team Marine Diffusion that placed second and third respectively.

After the final podium, Aaron Ciantar said: “This weekend shows how committed we are – as teams and organisers. Another incredible weekend with favourable weather conditions, great determination and perseverance. We raced fast and thankfully there were no accidents. Now we wait for the final GP race weekend happening in Ragusa to see who will be crowned world champions.”

Kevin Chircop, executive chairman at Enemed, praised the drivers, teams, and organisers for their continuous improvement.

“I seriously believe that as Enemed, we have helped take this World Championship to a whole new level. As the championship sponsor and official fuel supplier, I cannot be but pleased of how things are evolving,” Chircop said.

Jean Marie Van Lancker, UIM official and offshore president was also present and thanked everyone for their participation and dedication, especially the Maltese public who were always there to support this championship.