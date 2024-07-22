Tote: A leading British betting operator since 1928

Tote has a long and rich history as a leading British betting operator. First established in 1928 under the guidance of Sir Winston Churchill, its purpose was to provide a safe avenue for betting and returning funds to benefit British racing. Now over 90 years later, Tote continues to innovate and deliver an exciting betting experience.

What makes Tote betting unique?

Tote operates using a pool betting model rather than traditional fixed odds. All bets are collected together into one central pool, with payouts calculated after results are declared. The total pool, minus Tote's percentage, is shared amongst winning bets. Unlike bookmakers, Tote does not set any odds. Payouts depend on the volume of bets placed on each selection. This means Tote always welcomes winners.

Tote is focused on enhancing pool betting for customers. The aim is to provide greater value and a more exciting experience, with opportunities to bet small and win big.

New developments for an improved betting experience

In recent years, Tote has introduced several innovations designed to improve the customer experience:

New website and app - launched in 2020, tote.co.uk and the Tote Placepot App provide user-friendly platforms to conveniently access Tote's range of bets.

Tote guarantee - this guarantees Tote's Win prices will match or exceed the industry Starting Price for all UK and Irish racing. Customers always get the best price.

World pools - tote collaborates with international partners to create huge global betting pools. This generates more revenue for racing and tremendous value for Tote punters.

Pool seeding - Tote's pool guarantee service seeds pools before races by adding liquidity. This makes pools bigger and dividends more predictable.

Exciting betting products

As well as traditional win and place betting, Tote offers a wide selection of creative pool bets:

Tote placepot - pick placed horses in 6 races to share the pool

Tote quadpot - select placed horses in 4 races

Tote scoop6 - correctly predict 6 winners to win the jackpot

Tote jackpot - pick the first 6 race winners of the day

Tote exacta - select 1st and 2nd horse in correct order

Tote trifecta - pick 1st, 2nd and 3rd horses in correct order

Tote has also brought back popular products like Tote Ten to Follow for the jumps season, and launched new fantasy racing games.

Attractive sign-up offers

Tote's exciting welcome offers for new customers include "Bet £10 Get £30" in free bets and spins. Combining great deals, pool betting, and fantasy games, Tote delivers a unique betting adventure.

Supporting British racing

As a racing-focused operator, Tote actively supports British horseracing:

Financial contributions to racecourses over 7 years

Payment of the Horserace Betting Levy

Charitable donations from revenues

Race sponsorships across Great Britain and Ireland

Supporting the Racehorse Owners Association

By generating income for racing and related causes, Tote upholds its longstanding commitment to the sport.

The future of the Tote

With its distinctive history and betting model, Tote has an exciting future. Areas of focus include:

Growing global betting pools for better value

Developing innovative new products

Expanding fantasy games

Delivering first-class welcome offers

Collaborating internationally

Strengthening British and Irish racing partnerships

Through improving technology and focusing relentlessly on the customer, Tote aims to provide an even better, more unique betting experience in the years ahead.

Ever since its inception by Winston Churchill in 1928, Tote has occupied a special place in British betting. With its pool betting system, long association with racing, and innovative new products, Tote offers a distinctive adventure for punters.

By combining its rich heritage with a focus on the future, Tote looks set to continue its success as a leading operator. It offers exciting welcome deals, big jackpot pools, and support for racing, which means the future is bright for this unique British betting institution. Even after over 90 years, Tote retains its innovative spirit while respecting its history and origins in British racing. As Tote expands into new markets and betting channels, the core principles of pool betting, value to customers, and benefiting racing remain unchanged.

With a balanced approach of preserving its distinctive heritage while actively evolving with the times, Tote is well-positioned to continue leading the British betting industry for many more decades to come.