World Cup opens as hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia

The 21st edition of the World Cup starts today, with thousands of fans witnessing the tournament's opening ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhiniki Stadium.

British singer Robbie Williams, a dancing troupe numbering some 500 dancers, and Russian operatic soprano Aida Garifullina all performed at the event, with President Vladimir Putin having also given an address.

The first match then kicked off, with hosts Russia facing Saudi Arabia, as millions around the world tune in to follow the action.

This edition of the World Cup is the first to be hosted in Europe since 2006, and the first ever to be held in Eastern Europe. It is estimated that the tournament will cost more than €12 billion, making it the most expensive football championship in history.

