We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic s...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devi...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

Court & Police

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal for high-level talks

World

North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal for high-level talks

Home
Business
Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

While most businesses still make use of local postal services, the majority of those who send fewer letters mainly use email and online services 

maria_pace
Maria Pace
5 January 2018, 11:19am
Print Version
The majority of businesses in Malta - 83% - are satisfied with the overall quality of postal services provided by MaltaPost, a survey by The Malta Communications Authority has revealed.

The Malta Communications Authority (MCA) today published the results of its latest business community’s perception of postal services survey.

The survey interviewed both micro, small, medium and large businesses, employing up to nine, 10 to 49, and more than 50 employees respectively.

All interviews were carried out through random sampling between April and May 2017 with the individuals responsible for handling the mail of each respective organisation.

57% of business respondents claimed to have received the same volume of addressed letters, consistent with findings from previous research carried out in 2014.

When asked about sent letters, the majority of smaller businesses claimed to have sent the same volume of addressed letters (49%), while the proportion of respondents who claimed to have sent more letters, decreased from 7% in 2014 to 4% in 2017.

Those respondents who claimed to have sent more letters, cited reasons such as marketing campaigns (40%) and an increasing client base.

The majority (86%) pointed to email as the reason for sending fewer letters, followed by online payments (21%) and eBusiness solutions (such as websites) and messaging services (9% and 13% respectively).

Larger businesses tended to make heavier use of postal services when compared to smaller businesses.

9% of respondents from this sample claimed to have sent more letters in the 12 months preceding the survey, citing a growing client-base as the main reason. The majority of respondents who claimed to have sent fewer letters within the same period, mainly used email as substitute, similar to smaller businesses.

Respondents were asked if they would find a 5-day delivery week acceptable, instead of the current 6-day schedule. In 2014 33% replied in the positive whereas in 2017 this figure stood at 44%.

Respondents were then asked which day, Monday or Saturday, they would prefer to remove delivery from. 80% of respondents claimed that they would prefer to remove delivery on Saturday, therefore leaving a Monday to Friday delivery schedule.

86% of respondents who claimed that a 5-day week would not be acceptable were willing to pay higher postal prices in order to maintain a 6-day schedule.

Both samples were asked which non-postal alternatives they would adopt in the case of a 5-10% price increase. The majority of medium and large businesses, like respondents from the overall sample, would switch to email, however medium and large businesses were also more likely to have no alternative than overall businesses (20% vs. 12%).

Operators other than MaltaPost were used to send letters by both samples, with medium and large businesses more likely to make use of other operators.

When compared to smaller businesses and bulk mailers, large businesses showed the greatest openness towards the idea of a two-day lead-time, whereby a letter is delivered two days after it is posted, as opposed to the current D+1 delivery service offered by MaltaPost.

Unlike their smaller counterparts, larger businesses were more likely to send a parcel (42% vs. 24%). Respondents from both samples who did send parcels were similarly and evenly distributed across those who made exclusive or inclusive use of either MaltaPost or alternative operators.

Respondents were asked if, in the 12 months preceding the survey, they had made a formal complaint with MaltaPost about any aspect of postal services. 8% claimed to have done so, with the majority of respondents having lodged a complaint once. Complaints mainly related to loss (48%) and misdelivery (31%).

Larger businesses were also more likely to visit the MaltaPost website than respondents from the overall sample and were also likely to visit more frequently. Respondents from both samples claimed to have mainly visited the website to search for post-codes and information about prices.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorr...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals con...

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugur...

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost se...

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on change...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of t...

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all M...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

Court & Police

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred f...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
2

Slovenian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
3

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff
4

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo
5

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park
Latest Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services
Business News 11:19
While most businesses still make use of local postal services, the majority of those who send fewer letters mainly use email and online serv...

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices
Technology 09:44
Apple has said that all iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by two major flaws in computer chips

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation
Law Report 09:38
A bank guarantee is intended to allow comfort for the bank to be paid for a service given. This was held in a court judgement delivered...

Dow breaks 25,000 | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 08:56
Hot markets, unexpected results for Debenhams & oil on the rise

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 04-01
Markets hit records, US halting Chinese investment & Spotify’s private IPO