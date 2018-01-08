Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

The eldest of the fourth generation of the Magro family has been appointed CEO at Magro Brothers of Gozo

Magro Brothers of Gozo have appointed Christian Magro as the new CEO for their business operations.Christian is the eldest of the fourth generation of the Magro family. He was born on the 22nd June 1979 and completed his studies in 2002 with a degree in B.Com (Hons) for Public & Private Sector Management.Christian was always keen on the family business and during his childhood he spent most of his free time and holidays at the factory.On completion of his studies, he joined the company and slowly worked his way up. In December 2011 Christian joined the Board of Directors and 2 years later was appointed General Manager of Magro Brothers (Foods) Ltd.John Magro is to remain chairman of the board of directors and his brother Michael is to remain a director.