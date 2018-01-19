Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Nominations for the 2018 Malta EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award will be accepted until 9 February 2018

19 January 2018, 10:34am
The EY Malta Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award winner will take part in the World Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award taking place in Monaco in June.
The independent judging panel for EY Malta’s 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award has been confirmed.

Gasan Group Chairman Joseph Gasan will chair the panel. He will be joined by Alfred Pisani, Corinthia Group Chairman and winner of the 2017 award, Bernie Mizzi, director, Chiswick House School and St Martin’s College; Andrew C. Beane, CEO, HSBC Bank Malta plc; Frank V. Farrugia, president, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry; and Paul Abela, president, GRTU.

Nominations for the 2018 Malta EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award will be accepted until 9 February 2018. The competition is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors, established and new.

To be eligible, nominees must either be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisors and financiers can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter's consent. Many of the nominations come from the entrepreneurs themselves.

To determine the winner the independent judging panel, which features some of Malta’s most high calibre business leaders, will be interviewing shortlisted nominees on their entrepreneurial spirit, financial performance and business growth, personal integrity as well as on the innovation and future prospects of their products and services.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award was launched in the US in 1986 and has now spread to 165 cities in over 60 countries. It is the world's biggest and most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs and the only one with a truly global dimension.

The Maltese winner will be flown to Monaco to compete for the grand prize, the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award. The event brings together national winners from more than 60 countries, selected from a pool of over 5,000 nominees.

Entrepreneur of the Year™ alumni include some of the most influential, innovative and exclusive entrepreneurs in the world; Guy Laliberté, the founder of Cirque de Soleil, Amazon founders Jeff Bezos and Reid Hoffman, Formula One’s Eddie Jordan, Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page and Howard Schultz of Starbucks to name a few.

Ambitious young entrepreneurs can apply too. The EY Rising Star Award will be presented to a contender running a high-growth business that is generating excitement in the market. The winner of this award will also attend the World Entrepreneur of the Year™ event.

To apply and for further information visit www.eoymalta.com

