The Quad landmark project launched to the market

The directors and management of The Quad Ltd are proud to announce that the landmark project has recently been launched to the market. The vision for this site includes a combination of location, design, facilities, sustainability, and designation that has no equal.

A joint project between the Tumas and Gasan Groups of Companies, the project includes 4 towers ranging from 13 to 19 floors.

Covering 44,000sqm of mixed Grade A office and commercial space with 5 underground levels for parking, accommodating over 1,300 vehicles, The Quad will set the bar for the central business district concept in Mriehel by providing a unique address and further solidifying the area into a recognised business centre. With a site area of 11,200sqm that includes 6,000sqm of piazzas and open landscaped areas, the project will deliver a modern, tranquil working environment to key local and global tenants.

The Quad is on the road to achieving Platinum Leed certification, which would make it the only development in Malta to achieve this status. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability. Achieving platinum status is no easy feat with copious numbers of studies being mandated into areas ranging from thermal studies, access, sustainability, energy and much more. Furthermore, The Quad has also been granted SDA (Special Designated Area) status, as has previously been awarded to another 12 existing developments in Malta and Gozo.