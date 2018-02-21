Malta International Airport registers higher profit

Malta International Airport reports increased revenues on the back of a record six million passenger movements in 2017 • Profit up by €3.2 million

maltatoday
21 February 2018, 5:41pm
by Staff Reporter
MIA's profit hit the €24 million mark
MIA's profit hit the €24 million mark

Malta International Airport made a profit of €24.2 million in 2017, up by €3.2 million on the previous year.

The company reported increased revenues from its aviation and non-aviation segments for a global income of €82.4 million.

Aviation revenues grew by 14.6% to €59 million, attributable to increased passenger traffic. MIA experienced a record six million passenger movements last year.

The non-aviation revenue, including contributions from SkyParks business centre and the airport’s retail outlets, increased by 8.3% to €23.4 million.

The board of directors approved the financial statements and recommended the payment of a final net dividend of 7c per share. This follows the interim dividend of 3c per share already paid.

