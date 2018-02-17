Louise Spiteri appointed new Environment and Resources Authority CEO

Louise Spiteri has been appointed CEO of the Environment and Resource Authority following a public call for the position. 

17 February 2018, 5:17pm
Dr Louise Spiteri has been appointed new ERA CEO
Dr Louise Spiteri has been appointed new ERA CEO

Following a public call for the post of Chief Executive Office by the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA), Louise Spiteri will now occupy the role with immediate effect.

Spiteri has past experience in environmental law and was assistant lecturer at the University of Malta within the Department of the Law on Environment and Resources.

In 2000, Spiteri occupied the role of legal officer with the Department of Environmental Protection where she was an active participant in negotiations of a number of EU environmental laws.

Spiteri joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2007 and dealt with infringements and negations within the EU that were brought in front of that same court.

Louise Spiteri acted as President of the Council for the Professions Complementary to Medicine and President of the Appeals Committee during the years of 2011 and 2013.

Spiteri is current member of the European Legal Experts Forum on Climate Change Adaptation.

ERA has congratulated Spiteri for her role within the Authority. 

More in Environment
Louise Spiteri appointed new Environment and Resources Authority CEO
Environment

Louise Spiteri appointed new Environment and Resources Authority CEO
PN says government not treating waste reduction seriously enough
Environment

PN says government not treating waste reduction seriously enough
Staff Reporter
Marsaxlokk has been given a stern climate change warning for 2100
Environment

Marsaxlokk has been given a stern climate change warning for 2100
James Debono
Sunshine and little rain: last January was the driest in 10 years
Environment

Sunshine and little rain: last January was the driest in 10 years
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe