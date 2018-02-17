Louise Spiteri appointed new Environment and Resources Authority CEO

Following a public call for the post of Chief Executive Office by the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA), Louise Spiteri will now occupy the role with immediate effect.

Spiteri has past experience in environmental law and was assistant lecturer at the University of Malta within the Department of the Law on Environment and Resources.

In 2000, Spiteri occupied the role of legal officer with the Department of Environmental Protection where she was an active participant in negotiations of a number of EU environmental laws.

Spiteri joined the Attorney General’s Office in 2007 and dealt with infringements and negations within the EU that were brought in front of that same court.

Louise Spiteri acted as President of the Council for the Professions Complementary to Medicine and President of the Appeals Committee during the years of 2011 and 2013.

Spiteri is current member of the European Legal Experts Forum on Climate Change Adaptation.

ERA has congratulated Spiteri for her role within the Authority.