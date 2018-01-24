[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Home
Environment
Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

First submarine footage from Greenpeace submarine captures Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

24 January 2018, 11:09am
Print Version
One of the largest Adélie penguin colonies in Antarctica is situated in Hope Bay on Trinity Peninsula, which is the northernmost part of the Antarctic Peninsula
One of the largest Adélie penguin colonies in Antarctica is situated in Hope Bay on Trinity Peninsula, which is the northernmost part of the Antarctic Peninsula

Greenpeace International has released its first submarine footage from a part of the Antarctic seafloor never before visited by humans. The footage shows a seafloor ‘carpeted with life’ as well as ‘clear indications of a vulnerable marine ecosystem’ — strong evidence of the need for an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect species like whales and penguins.

Greenpeace is currently in the Antarctic campaigning for an ocean sanctuary covering 1.8 million square kilometres, which would be the largest protected area on Earth.

John Hocevar, a Greenpeace US marine biologist who piloted the submarine, said:

“Our first dive in the Antarctic Ocean was amazing. I really didn't know what to expect, but we saw so much life, it was very diverse. There were a lot of species of sponges, corals, sea squirts, a lot of different kinds of sea stars and their relatives, basket stars, feather stars. It was just incredible how the whole bottom was carpeted with life. I really didn't expect it. I hope the work we're doing down here shows exactly why we need to protect this precious ecosystem.”

Dr Susanne Lockhart, an Antarctic biologist who visited the seafloor in a two-person submarine, said: “This is an early stage of the research work we are doing, but there are clear indications of a vulnerable marine ecosystem in the initial footage gathered at the seabed. We’ll be doing further exploration of the bottom of the sea to help determine specific areas that should be a priority for protection from commercial fishing in these pristine waters, as well as building a body of evidence to support proposals for protection in the Antarctic Ocean.”

Frida Bengtsson, head of Greenpeace’s Protect the Antarctic campaign, said: “Over half a million people have already backed the call for an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary - a 1.8 million square kilometre safe haven for penguins and whales. The movement to create the biggest protected area on Earth is growing by the day.”


The Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise is on a three-month expedition to the Antarctic to carry out scientific research, including seafloor submarine dives and sampling for plastic pollution, to highlight the urgent need for the creation of the world’s largest protected area to safeguard fragile Antarctic ecosystems.

The proposal for the sanctuary has been submitted by the EU and backed by the German Government. It will be considered when the Antarctic Ocean Commission next convenes, in October 2018.

Key footage gathered from the submarine dives will be submitted to the Antarctic Ocean Commission for both specific, localised, protection as well as strengthening proposals for marine protection in the Antarctic.

The release comes a day after “Stranger Things” star David Harbour rose to a Twitter challenge to reach 200,000 retweets in order to join Greenpeace’s Antarctic expedition.

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for pa...

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home
Latest Environment News

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job
18:14
An Air France Airbus A380 landed at Malta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon to undergo paint work

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring
18:03
Civil service inquiry says no proof of Italian newspaper’s claims of collusion between civil servants and fuel smugglers to certify do...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo
16:56
Malta will face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo in Group 3 of League D of the UEFA Nations League.

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead
16:34
The care order arrived on minister’s desk after death of child, Nigerian community in Malta had voiced their concerns on family of the...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns
16:27
The man who helped organise a men-only charity dinner, resigned over allegations that hostesses at the event were allegedly groped