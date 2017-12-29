|
Court & Police
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents
Two men have been jailed for a month and will be deported after they were caught with false passports at the airport
Matthew Agius
29 December 2017, 10:33am
This morning, Police Inspector Mario Haber explained to a court how Behar Doci and Arlind Doci, both 20 from Albania, were detained at the airport yesterday after immigration staff noticed that their travel documents had been tampered with.
The men, who were on their way to the United Kingdom, were charged with falsifying official documents and knowingly making use of them.
Lawyer Francine Abela entered a guilty plea on the men’s behalf.
Magistrate Joe Mifsud, presiding the arraignment, handed the men a one month jail sentence, after which they will be returned to their country of origin.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
