We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up co...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortag...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawy...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases again...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in ...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have bee...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation'...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb i...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

Europe

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption pro...

Home
News
Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

The magistrate stressed that the law was increasingly being called upon to defend imbeciles

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
18 January 2018, 2:30pm
Print Version
(File Photo)
(File Photo)
A magistrate had strong words for people who have fallen for get rich quick scams as he denied bail to a woman accused of fleecing seven families out of some €105,000 in a scam involving detergent sales.

Childcare worker Tania Borg, 35, was charged by Inspector Anna Marie Xuereb and Elton Taliana with seven counts of fraud of over €5,000 each, misappropriation and falsification of documents, knowingly making use of falsified documents, relapsing and committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

Xuereb told Magistrate Joe Mifsud how the police had been informed by a report from a one victim who had invested €30,000 and had been promised weekly returns. The victim went to the police after only receiving an iPhone for their trouble. Another couple, who Borg used to care for, were also fleeced out of €35,000.

Another woman, a nurse, had invested €30,000 with Borg which went up in smoke, the court was told.

The woman's final victim was coaxed into investing and had also convinced her family to join her. Her father had invested a life policy, worth over €100,000, which he had taken out for his children. This, too, was lost.

Borg pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her lawyer, Franco Debono, asked for bail.
“I understand the charges are what they are, but she is paying back the money. She has three children. Bail is in everybody’s interest as she would be able to work,” argued the lawyer.

Inspector Taliana said the victims had already given her time to pay them back and all she gave them were empty promises. The investigation is still ongoing and the risk to police witnesses of being suborned is real, he said, arguing that bail should be withheld at this stage.

The court noted that authorities were dealing with an increasing number of similar cases, to the point that the staff at the Economic Crimes Unit needed to be beefed up.

The court, without delving into the merits of the case, said it felt that it must appeal to society that “to make money, go to work or invest in serious institutions that truly leave returns and not enter into risks to make a quick buck and accept the bait of a person fishing for their money.”

“You must be an imbecile to invest in these scams. The law ends up defending imbeciles,” protested the magistrate. “ I want to tell these people to be careful and not come to us after getting bitten.”

Bail was denied.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of informatio...

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to...

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortc...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money launderin...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legisl...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

Let the real truth come out
3

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4

Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules