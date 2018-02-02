Unruly man apologises for Paceville offences

Jamal El Badawi, a 36 year-old Hamrun resident, has been handed a suspended sentence and a fine for stealing a mobile phone and then threatening and disobeying police officers, whilst on a drunken jaunt in Paceville.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea gave El Badawi, a Greek citizen, a sentence of one year in prison, suspended for two and fined him €1,100 after he pleaded guilty to stealing the phone during the early hours of January 2 this year, in Paceville, violently resisting arrest and threatening the arresting officers.

El Badawi also admitted to having been intoxicated in public on the night of the 27th January in Paceville when he violently resisted police a second time, breached the peace and used obscene language in public.

The court was told that the stolen iPhone was returned to its owner. El Badawi apologised for his actions and promised not to repeat the offences.

Before sentencing the man, Magistrate Galea warned him to change his path. “The last time you were sentenced was ten years ago. Let’s not go down the same route again.”

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for El Badawi.