Three jailed for tampering with passports

An Albanian national, a man from Mali and another from Niger were charged for tampering with their passports 

matthew_agius
12 February 2018, 4:00pm
by Matthew Agius

Three men have been jailed for tampering with their passports.

Albanian national Miri Ndou, 19, Lassana Konate, 34, from Mali and Garba Hassim, 56, of Niger, were charged in separate arraignments after being found to have tampered with their passports.

Police Inspector Mario Haber, on behalf of the Principal Immigration Officer, told magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace that the three men had been arrested yesterday after their passports were suspected to have been altered.

They were charged with tampering with their passports, forgery and knowingly making use of forged documents.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop, appointed legal aid to the men entered a plea of guilty after consulting with the accused.

The court jailed the men for 1 month each.

