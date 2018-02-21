Two brothers charged with Tarxien attempted murder

Two brothers have been remanded in custody on attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a man with a PVC pipe in Tarxien on Monday.

Simone Festari, 20 and Valentino Festari, 19, appeared in the dock before magistrate Anthony Vella this morning in connection with a fight that occurred in Tarxien on Monday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man from Tarxien suffered life-threatening injuries, whilst a 42-year-old man from Qormi was slightly injured in the confrontation. Four men were reportedly arrested.

On Tuesday, the police had said that they had been informed of the incident by the hospital authorities shortly before midnight. The fight had taken place some hours earlier in Triq Kelinu Cachia.

Inspectors Frank Anthony Tabone and Hubert Cini charged both brothers with attempted murder, causing grievous injuries and attacking the victim. They were also charged with cannabis possession, with Simone Festari facing an additional charge of trafficking the drug after 350g of the substance was found when police subsequently searched his house.

Valentino Festari was separately charged with attacking and slightly injuring another man in the assault.

Legal Procurator Quentin Tanti, defence counsel, entered a not guilty plea. Bail was not requested.