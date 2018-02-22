Two employees admit to stealing cheque from real estate agent

Two young men who tried to cash a cheque they had stolen from the real estate company that employed them have been found guilty of forgery.

Daniel Malhous, 21 from the Czech Republic and Jaroslav Starjat, 27 from Slovakia were handed suspended sentences after being arraigned together before magistrate Gabriella Vella earlier today. Starjat alone was also charged with aggravated theft.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri explained that the men had been employed by a local property letting agent. It emerged that yesterday, Staryat had stolen a cheque from his employer’s chequebook and made it out to either himself or Malhous. The men had then gone to a bank and tried to cash the cheque, but had been found out. The police were then called

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace, appointed as legal aid, entered a guilty plea on behalf of the men, who confirmed their pleas after being given time to reconsider.

Finding them guilty as charged, the court sentenced Malhous to 18 months imprisonment and Starjat to 24 months imprisonment, which in both cases was suspended for a term of 4 years.