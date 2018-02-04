Italian man arrested after driving through city shooting African migrants

Luca Traini, failed candidate for far-right Northern League, held over shooting

4 February 2018, 9:27am
Luca Traini, 28, has been arrested following a two-hour long drive-by shooting spreed targeting African migrants in Macerata, Italy (Source: Corriere della Sera)
A man has been arrested following an attack targeting African migrants in a drive-by shooting spree lasting two hours, in the Italian city of Macerata.

Luca Traini, 28, a failed candidate of Italy’s Northern League, a far-right party, is being held after six people were shot in what police are calling a racially motivated attack.

One of the six victims was seriously hurt and required surgery, according to police reports, however no additional details were given.

Police said Traini had an Italian flag over his shoulders at the time of his arrest, and he reportedly made a fascist salute before being handcuffed.

Traini also shot at the offices of Italy’s ruling Democratic Party in Macerata, but nobody was injured thered.

Northern League leader Matteo Salvini distances himself from the shooting, but placed the blame for what happened on immigration-related tensions.

“I can’t wait to get into government to restore security, social justice and serenity to Italy,” Salvini said.

