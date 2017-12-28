|
Business Comment
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cusch...
|
[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road
A private jet cut its moorings at Malta International Airport on Wednesday night as strong winds lashed the island and the incident provided instant comic relief on Facebook
28 December 2017, 10:51am
Facebook's funny reaction to a private jet's shenanigans
Read: Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
Nobody was injured in the incident that was provoked by the strong winds that lashed over Malta. But the incident was an instant hit on Facebook as people took the micky out of what happened with some thought-provoking memes and comments.
With incident happening on the same night that Italian football team Inter FC crashed out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of city rivals Milan, the comparisons between one crash and another were not lost on the Nerazzurri detractors.
Court & Police
17 months for phone theft and indecent acts
Business Comment
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | ...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft â€˜taxiesâ€™ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2
Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3
[WATCH] â€˜Hawn Kingâ€™â€¦ man greets Prime Minister
4
[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road
5
Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's murder remains unsolved
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons