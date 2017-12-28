We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road

A private jet cut its moorings at Malta International Airport on Wednesday night as strong winds lashed the island and the incident provided instant comic relief on Facebook  

28 December 2017, 10:51am
A nosy plane, indeed
Facebook's funny reaction to a private jet's shenanigans
As if Malta's congested roads have not seen enough vehicles, an airplane was added to the mix on Wednesday night after a private jet broke through the airport fence, crossed the road and crashed into a building belonging to the Polidano Group.

Read: Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

Nobody was injured in the incident that was provoked by the strong winds that lashed over Malta. But the incident was an instant hit on Facebook as people took the micky out of what happened with some thought-provoking memes and comments.

With incident happening on the same night that Italian football team Inter FC crashed out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of city rivals Milan, the comparisons between one crash and another were not lost on the Nerazzurri detractors.

