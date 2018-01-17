Continuous updates | Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in VGH deal

Parliament is for the first time debating the concession agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare for the transfer of three State hospitals

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has confirmed the existence of an €80 million buy-back clause in the agreement reached with Vitals Global Healthcare for the running of three of Malta’s State hospitals.He said that the clause meant that if there was no concession after 30 years, if the government were to take the contract back it would have to pay the agreed upon sum to take back the hospitals after the investment made by the company.“We will buy today’s €300 million investment with €80 million in the future, provided that the equipment purchased is still in a pristine state,” said Muscat.He said that anyone arguing the otherwise was either misinterpreting figures or seeking to deceive.Muscat was speaking in parliament as the controversial hospitals deal is being debated after last month's announcement that Vitals Global Healthcare wanted to sell the concession to American company Steward Healthcare.The debate, requested by the Opposition, is the first time that a whole parliamentary sitting is being dedicated to the concession agreement. The Vitals contract was tabled in Parliament in October 2016 but sections of it were blanked out.Vitals were handed the Gozo, St Luke's and Karin Grech hospitals for a 30-year period on the assumption that it would attract medical tourism. VGH had to build a new hospital in Gozo and refurbish St Luke's and Karin Grech for a total investment of €200 million.The government was also committed to buy a number of hospital beds from VGH for use in the public health service.However, doubts have now been cast on the true length of the concession period after it transpired that the hospitals may have been handed on a 99-year lease.Muscat said that any discussion on health was a discussion on credibility, adding that over the last legislature, a healthcare system that was essentially good, but which lacked investment and strategic planning had been turned around.“The system was not coping with how our country and people’s lives were developing,” he said.The Prime Minister pointed to the problem with out of stock medicines, which has since been brought under control, he said, as evidence of the turnaround which the government had overseen in the sector.Similar results had been obtained in dealing with waiting lists for operations, Muscat added.Turning to the subject at hand, Muscat said the government was being accused of wrongdoing simply because it had turned to the private sector for help.He said the Opposition was yet to flesh-out its vision for the sector, insisting that his government strongly believed in treating the private sector as a partner.“We will continue to involve the private sector whenever we can,” he said.He said he could not understand how the Opposition was insisting on demonizing the private sector whenever it was brought it to help, especially when previous Nationalist governments had sought the help of the private sector, in dealing with care for the eldery.“The Opposition’s criticism is a blind one,” he said. ”They don’t know what they stand for or what they still believe in.”He stressed that the criticism levelled at the government was rooted in a wrong interpretation. He rejected that government would simply have to pay €80 million to take back hospital.“What we are saying is that this consortium will be investing €200 million to invest, money we don’t have,” he said, insisting that the government preferred to use the private sector for capital investment, rather than doing it slowlyFormer Health Minister Konrad Mizzi, who negotiated and signed the deal, said that given the reality facing any government, public finances meant it could not invest as much money as was necessary in all of Malta’s hospitals.The concession agreement, he said, was for a 30-year period, after which point the hospitals would be returned to the government. This however, does not include St Luke’s Hospital, where VGH have an option to extend for a 99-year lease.“That is the private component of the project. There is nothing different to other similar projects,” he said.He said the agreement required VGH to invest €220 million in the hospital, adding that the cost per bed on the government would be lower than that at Mater Dei.Furthermore, he said VGH would be obliged to invest in the maintenance of the hospital and its equipment.He insisted that with the deal, capital risk was placed on the private operators. “This is the same as with Electrogas where the project cost more than was project but did not affect the tax payer.”Opposition health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri said today’s discussion was about the improvement in health care in the country, including in the three hospitals granted to VGH.“It appears however that with the PPP with VGH, who we have now found out have backed out of the contract, had not met its aims,” he said.Spiteri said the Opposition was not against privatisation in the healthcare sector, pointing out that the PN had also used PPP to reduce waiting lists in the past.He said that it appeared that the government did not want to privatise hospital for any valid reason.“When one considers that the are talking about the Gozo hospital, the only hospital on the island, one needs to ensure that operator’s main goal is not profit.”He stressed that in such cases one needed to ensure that the best possible service could be provided without considering other factors.Moreover, he said that criticism on the project was also coming from unions, including the MAM, who he said had been excluded from the negotiations prior to the concession being granted.“There is no transparency, and this was also one of the Opposition’s main concerns,” said Spiteri, adding that the contracts had not been made public soon enough, and were heavily redacted when they were.“It seems to have also worried the deputy prime minister, who took the contract to the Auditor General to see what it truly contained,” said Spiteri, who called on the government to publish the contract in full. “The nation has a right to know where this deal will take us.”He said it did not make sense for the government to have to pay for beds in these hospitals even if they were not needed. Similarly, he said it did not make sense for the government to be paying €1 million a year for an air ambulance between Malta and Gozo.Turning to the proposed Bart’s campus, Spiteri said, even here, VGH had not reached its targets, leading the institution to wonder what would come of the deal it had agreed upon.All of these factors, he said, did not meant that the Opposition was against the private sector being involved but rather was against healthcare being granted to a company with no experience.“We are not criticising capriciously but because we want to see the best quality heathcare,” he said.He said that in light of these developments, the Opposition had requested that the latest developments be explained to the nation.Opposition MP Claudio Grech said the Opposition did not agree with hospitals being given to private equity companies whose only aim was that of turning a profit.“Their only aim is to make profit, and make profit in an aggressive way,” he said, adding that Seward Health Care was known to be a company that made profits from leveraged buy-outs.He said the government had no mandate to carry out “such a transaction”, insisting that the deal meant the government did not retain a strong position.He rubbished claims by the Prime Minister that the Opposition was against the involvement of the private sector, stressing that PN administrations had pioneered the involvement of the private sector in government projects.He appealed to Health Minister Chris Fearne, who he said was a credible professional, to take back the three hospitals. “I can assure you, you will find our support.”Opposition MP Chris Said said the company had shown it was unable to borrow any money from banks in order for it to realise the project. This he said was because the project had been entrusted to operators with no track-record in the sector.Despite this, he said the government had pressed on with the project in the hope that the deal would be forgotten.VGH did could not even afford to change wipers on its ambulances, he said.“I hope there will be someone today that can tell us what investment was made in Gozo over the past two years.Turning to the Barts campus, he said the medical school had been deceived. “Vitals have done nothing, and they are now endangering the Barts project.”He appealed to Gozitan MPs on the other side of the house to insist that the Gozo General Hospital is returned to the government.Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said she was happy to hear the Opposition speaking about healthcare in Gozo, stressing that before the Labour Party had come to power, healthcare on the island had been abandoned.She said that whereas in the past it was said that chemotherapy or CT scans could not be carried out in Gozo.“I remember speaking to parents of children with diabetes back when we did not have a specialist in Gozo,” she said. “I can vouch for these things because I lived through them.”She went through a list of basic medical equipment which was not available in Gozo in the past, despite increased investment in Mater Dei over the years.She said that despite the Opposition’s criticism the investment in Gozo over the past years had been unprecedented and that the people of Gozo did not deserve to turn back from.Opposition MP David Stellini said that Caruana’s defence of the project meant she would have to carry political responsibility for the deal for the next 30 years. He said that simply because a good quality hospital was needed, didn’t meant the hospitals needed to be sold to “foreigners”.“When St Luke’s wasn’t up to scratch we built a new hospital in two years,” said the Gozitan MP, referring to the construction of Mater Dei Hospital.He said that the transfer of the contract from VGH to Steward meant the agreement was no longer valid, ”both legally and commercially”. Given that it was no longer valid, he said the government should have no problem publishing the contract.