Home
News
National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

Vitals Global Healthcare is still negotiating a concession transfer with Steward Health Care System

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
7 January 2018, 7:30am
Print Version
Vitals Global Healthcare ran into liquidity problems and is still negotiating a price for its 30-year hospitals concession to American healthcare giant Steward.

VGH was reported to have sold its concession just 21 months after being granted a concession to run three state hospitals, with government presenting the transfer as a done deal.

But a VGH spokesperson said that no change in ownership had yet taken place. “VGH is presently in negotiations with Steward Healthcare and no change in ownership has taken place… it is presently in negotiations in accordance with the terms of the agreement entered into between the parties.”

MaltaToday has learnt that VGH was seeking a buy-out from Steward after failing to obtain the necessary credit facilities to take its multi-million project forward.

Sources added that in recent months, payments to suppliers had become an issue, with the VGH finance department taking far too long to deal with invoices, leaving suppliers on edge.

Read the full article on MaltaToday's Digital Edition

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
