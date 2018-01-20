Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upg...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicis...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macr...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-off...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquart...

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

Home
News
National

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll

Identity Malta is asking the public whether its sale of citizenship should be extended beyond 1,800 main applicants

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
20 January 2018, 8:56am
Print Version
A referendum of sorts is underway: the agency that runs Malta’s sale of passports, Identity Malta, has launched an online poll to ask the public if the Individual Investor Programme should be expanded.

Over 1,100 families have applied for the programme, generating over €590 million in direct payments to Malta’s posterity fund and consolidated fund.

But the programme is capped at some 1,800 main applicants: that does not include dependants. The number of main applicants is so far at just over 30% of the quota fixed at the start of the IIP.

The first question in the online poll asks the public if the number of applications under the IIP should be capped at law or left at the open discretion of the government.

The Maltese government bills it as “one of the leading and most rigorous ones globally as each application must go through a four-tiered due diligence process.”

The programme was designed by citizenship experts Henley & Partners, which takes a 4% cut on each of the €650,000 applications for Maltese passports.

“The main objective of the updating and revision of the Programme is to ensure it remains at the forefront in reputation, attractiveness and rigorousness, and at the same time to address those administrative processes which require revisiting following the experience gained in their implementation,” Identity Malta said.

But the agency is so far resisting freedom of information requests calling it to disclose the identities of the citizens who are acquiring their passports, or data as to which are the leading agencies securing the most successful applications for citizenship.

Applicants for a Maltese passport under the IIP should have at least a 12-month residency status in Malta although this has never been understood as implying physical presence on the island. The other requirements are the purchase (minimum €350,000) or lease (minimum €16,000 per annum) of property; a contribution of €650,000 per main applicant plus a contribution in respect of the spouse (€25,000) or other dependants (€25,000 – son/daughters under 18, €50,000 – unmarried sons/daughters between 18 and 26 and parents or parents-in-law above 55) accompanying the main applicant; and the purchase of Malta Government Bonds or locally listed securities and equities amounting to not less than €150,000.

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges...

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies a...

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebb...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research ...

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against remova...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ce...

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdo...

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – Presiden...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privat...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failur...

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening o...

Trending Articles
1

Nationalist MP boycotts Valletta 2018 ceremony over deleterious state of residents’ amenities
2

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll
4

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
5

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a ‘fiscal black hole’ in latest skirmish on tax