Edwin Vassallo warns Malta of 'the Marxist menace'

Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo has insisted he is not alone in the crusade against what he described as the government’s plot to implement gender uniformity in the country.

Vassallo said he said he knows several other MPs from both sides of the House who harbour the same beliefs as his, but fails to say who they are.

Vassallo was speaking on Xtra this evening about his ongoing campaign to uncover the true motive behind the Domestic Violence Bill, Marriage Equality Act and other new legislation.

The PN MP fears that the State will control gender education and that children will be taught that men and women are the same.

When asked whether he feels uncomfortable to be in the same party as members who do not share his same concerns, Vassallo said he is uncomfortable to be part of a society that is alienated. People did not understand what was being implemented as a result of this legislation, he said.

He insisted that many others share his same beliefs even if they did not publicly voice their concerns. “[Some MPs] agree with me, they know what is in the law, but they don’t believe that what is written could actually happen,” Vassallo said, adding that the same feelings were also shared by journalists and ordinary people.

Vassallo was referring to an ideology which he thinks the government is propagating in a bid to create a ‘gender-neutral’ society.

“I think that – and I hope that I’m wrong – the government does stand to benefit from implementing this ideology,” he said.

The ideology crept into various countries through the use of legislation without anyone noticing, Vassallo said.

He said parents will only begin to complain when the impact of the legislation starts being felt in everyday life.