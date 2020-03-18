The FIDEM Wellbeing Helpline is ‘Hear to Help’

The FIDEM Wellbeing Helpline has been set up in response to COVID-19. In addition to all of their services being free, they have closed down their educational workshops, in order to safeguard all participants.

For the foreseeable future, their FIDEM Charity Foundation's work will be focused on assisting community wellbeing. Their helpline, on +356 9932 0977, which is open from 9am to 7pm, Mondays to Saturdays, is available if anyone is experiencing wellbeing concerns, due to the impact of COVID-19 on their everyday lives.

Their staff will listen to their concerns, and will potentially refer them to their partner psychologists, for an initial assessment and ongoing support, all via phone or Skype. Concerned individuals may also message the Foundation on Facebook, or email on [email protected]

‘You are not alone, do reach out to us - we are stronger together’.