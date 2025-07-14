Man who caused woman life-changing injuries through reckless driving jailed for nine months

A driver who caused life-changing injuries to a woman he mowed down on a zebra crossing was handed a nine-month effective prison term after initially only facing a suspended sentence.

Renald Aquilina had initially been found guilty of causing Moira Cauchi grievous injuries through his reckless driving in Sliema in September 2016.

The victim, a 51-year-old bank manager at the time, sustained multiple life-threatening injuries after being hit by the Peugeot driven by Aquilina at around 110 kilometres per hour. She was left with fractures in her neck, face, head, spine and pelvis. After spending months at the intensive care unit, Cauchi was transferred to the neurosurgical ward and was only discharged 14 months after the incident.

Aquilina was initially handed a one-year prison term suspended for four years and a suspension of his driving licence. His age was cited as a mitigating factor.

That judgment was however appealed, with the Attorney General asking for a harsher penalty. This was upheld, with the Court of Criminal Appeal sending the case-files back to the Court of Magistrates for a new judgment to be delivered.

Today, the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor Axiak, delivered that judgment after taking various factors into consideration, including the deterimental effects suffered by the victim.

Reference was made to an interview conducted by a probation officer at the Cauchi residence three years ago. Indeed, it was noted that whilst Moira Cauchi had been present, it was her husband who spoke in her name due to the fact that Moira still finds it difficult to articulate words, with her life being completely turned on its head.

In particular, it was observed that whilst the victim used to work as a bank manager and take care of her family prior to the accident, her life has drastically changed to the point where she will need the support of her family for the rest of her life.

Another interview was conducted more recently, with Cauchi this time being unable to talk at all. Presently, she is totally dependent on those around her and cannot fend for herself in the slightest.

The Court also noted that the incident had also left a huge impact on Cauchi’s family members, including her husband Peter who had to stop working abroad in order to take care of his wife.

Reference was also made to the defendant’s lack of remorse for what he had done and to the fact that he was found guilty of grievous bodily harm in a separate incident three years later.

The court passed on to sentence the defendant to nine months’ imprisonment. In particular, it enunciated that an effective term of incarceration is just and would serve not only as a deterrent to those who think they can drive at whatever velocity they wish but also to reflect the principle that human life is precious “and must be protected at all costs”. Aquilina was also barred from holding a driving licence for three years.

Finally, the court stated that it could not but make reference to the admirable behaviour of Moira Cauchi’s husband, Peter Cauchi, who never let the effects of the incident get the better of him notwithstanding the struggles he is facing alongside his family. Peter Cauchi had recounted the ordeal the family is still going through to MaltaToday in 2023.

“My wife is 80% disabled... the brain trauma is what affected her the most. She cannot speak properly; she repeats things a lot and she has short-term memory loss. She had to learn everything... it’s like having a baby... she did not even recognise me... or the kids,” he had said.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Jeannine Giglio assisted the Cauchi family.