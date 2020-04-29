Solid growth across the board for CC Funds SICAV p.l.c.

CC Funds SICAV p.l.c. has published its eight annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The results for the year show a solid increase in Assets under Management of 16.3%, from €101,830,535 as at 31 December 2018 to €118,388,578 as of 31 December 2019. As at the reporting date, the Company had seven distinct UCITS sub-funds investing in different asset classes in both local and foreign markets.

A copy of the report is available for download here

During 2019, all the SICAV’s sub-funds delivered a healthy performance, with the majority of the funds registering double-digit growth. This was achieved against a background of strong global markets and supportive central bank interventions worldwide. In this environment, the CC Euro Equity Fund registered a remarkable performance of 27.5%* for the year ended 31 December 2019 on the back of its mixed global allocation. Also significant was the performance registered by the CC Global High Income Bond Fund which registered a return in excess of 10.0%** for the whole of 2019. The locally invested funds, represented by the CC Malta Government Bond Fund and the CC Malta Balanced Income Fund also had a very positive year, benefiting from a regular flow of new funds.

So far, the current financial year was impacted by the unprecedented challenges brought about by the spread of the coronavirus. Despite the extreme market volatility, the SICAV continued to register net inflows in the first four months of the year as our funds remain sufficiently liquid to benefit from any rebound in market performance.

CC Funds SICAV plc (formerly Calamatta Cuschieri Funds SICAV p.l.c.) was set up in 2011. More information about CC Funds can be found on www.ccfunds.com.mt

* the average 5 year annual performance of the CC Euro Equity Fund from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2019 is 4.8% **the average 5 year annual performance of the CC Global High Income Bond Fund from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2019 is 4.0%

The above-mentioned funds are sub funds of CC Funds SICAV plc, which is authorised by the MFSA. Investors may incur a subscription charge, and may be subject to tax on distributions. This is not a capital guaranteed product. Accordingly, the value of your investment can go down as well as up. Investors should note that the payment of dividends has the effect of reducing the nav per share.