U*BET unveils its new marketing campaign: together in the game

Maltco Lotteries has proudly unveiled an exciting Marketing Campaign ahead of this year’s European Nations Tournament, for one of its leading brands U*BET. Entitled “Together in the Game”, the campaign’s message revolves around the fact that football brings communities together and even though the pandemic has changed our social life in many ways, football enthusiasts are being invited to reexperience the sense of togetherness as they reunite in spirit for the love of this game.

Led by a series of colourful and entertaining premium quality commercials, U*BET’s campaign features different cohorts of the Maltese society with the chosen tagline also underlining the brand’s believes in inclusivity.

Commenting about this campaign, Maltco Lotteries’ CCO David Anthony Gatt said that the company is always thriving to provide the best possible betting offer to the Maltese Public. “Through this ambitious campaign, the company will not only seek to offer the most comprehensive betting offer for this year’s tournament but will be also investing to convey the campaign’s message to the Maltese society whilst inviting all football enthusiasts to join the largest betting community on the island”.

The fully integrated marketing campaign will use multiple advertising channels; from traditional to digital and will include copious initiatives for the benefit of U*BET players and the General Public. Apart from sponsoring the live transmissions of the tournament as a main sponsor of PBS, the company will be launching several advantageous offers for punters betting on this much awaited event. The latter include a Bet Bonus accumulator promotion, a Ball promotion and a Facebook Competition with several attractive prizes to be won every week. In view of this tournament, the Maltese National Lottery operator will be also launching a series of short clips featuring popular presenters Ron Briffa and Rodney Gauci, together with Malta’s National team football player, Jade Flask.

U*BET players will have the opportunity to benefit from a vast variety of betting options with over 1000 Antepost, Pregame and Live betting markets being offered with very competitive odds, available from all Maltco points of sale across Malta & Gozo.

The full series of new TV commercials can be viewed here: https://www.maltco.com/corporate/news/full/UBET_UNVEILS_ITS_NEW_MARKETING_CAMPAIGN_TOGETHER_IN_THE_GAME

For more information you may email [email protected], visit U*BET’s EURO Tournament website section: https://www.maltco.com/ubet/euro2020/ , the company’s social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on 23883333.