Running a country from an airconditioned boat

Robert Abela and his energy minister, Miriam Dalli, must admit that over the past 10 years, successive Labour administrations have failed to invest adequately in the distribution network... But somehow, they cannot find it in their heart of hearts to admit this failing. It is no wonder Enemalta’s bosses were arrogant enough to describe the NAO’s critical review of last year’s power outages as “an opinion”